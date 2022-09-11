Your View | We cannot allow Congress to pass the Credit Card Competition Act

As prices continue to rise and many of our budgets tighten, we should look to our government to help working people get by. But for some reason it seems, whether intentional or not, some folks in Washington are trying to make it harder for people like you and me.

Over a decade ago, Congress passed an amendment to impose regulations on our debit market. The original debit card amendment, called “the Durbin Amendment”, was damaging to say the least. It added a routing mandate to debit cards, which meant that instead of being able to use the payment networks they know and trust, banks were forced to allow an additional “unaffiliated” network to work on their debit cards. It also capped debit card interchange fees, which are the fees merchants pay to process electronic transactions.

In plainspoken English, it was a massive boon for large corporations and passed on enormous costs to consumers by cutting free checking and adding new and higher account fees. Now, Congress is considering passing the Credit Card Competition Act of 2022, which would impose the same regulations on our credit market.

Those regulations would further exacerbate this already concerning issue. Big box stores would profit while small banks and credit unions would suffer. In turn, banks will pass down those losses to consumers by hiking fees, cutting reward programs, and raising credit standards, which will disproportionately impact many in our region of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

We cannot allow Congress to pass the Credit Card Competition Act. Big corporations would pocket billions more in profits and we will pay the price. Banks will lose billions in interchange revenue, which will inevitably be passed down to us. And as a result, it will make credit much less accessible to low-income families, disproportionately impacting our region.