 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Warner, Kaine should kill the Mountain Valley Pipeline

  • 0

Very frankly, since the days of fast-talking Terry McAuliffe, I have never felt that our Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have been in true-tune with their constituents regarding the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Riding the fence Is easy, particularly for politicians, but the horrific consequences of our human-driven changing climate demand more than political hack fence riders.

The below statement from IEEFA and Utility Dive should be the defining statistical factor regarding the rightful early demise of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

“Despite the spike, analysts believe it is likely that gas-fired generation peaked in 2020,” according to Utility Dive.

By copy of this note, I’m demanding for our children and grandchildren everywhere, that Warner and Kaine walk away from Manchin’s hostage deal.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Run, Liz, run

If Liz runs in 2024, I pledge to support her. Fellow Democrats, Independents, and Republicans who still value the Constitution and rule of law, in Tennessee this support will matter a great deal. I beg you to join me.

Your View | Rely on the same methods, get the same results

Your View | Rely on the same methods, get the same results

A bigger jail won't heal social ills that led us to lock away so many of our people. Nor will more police, petty arrests, pre-trial detention for the poor, overzealous prosecution or harsher punishment. What will? Culture change, community-driven solutions and changes in policy.

Your View | Politicians should know something about governing

For many in the GOP one of the disqualifying factors for selecting a politician is the fact that the individual may actually be a politician. Politicians are government practitioners and are or should be experts in laws and regulations. This is why most politicians are lawyers.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts