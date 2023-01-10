Your View | Walls can help immigration problems

Lately I've been reading in Proverbs and have come across references to a stone wall that is broken down and a city that is breached, without walls. I couldn't help but think about the dire situation occurring on our border with Mexico.

The number of people trying to enter our country in the last two years is staggering. The president is saying that he is going to get tougher on border policy, and is even going to visit the border soon. This is good news from someone who when asked about a border visit just a few weeks ago said that he had "more important things to do."

This whole situation brings up the subject of walls, borders, barriers, security etc. Walls work. Throughout history people have relied on barriers for protection from various threats, human or animal. Since we live in a fallen world security measures are vital. Wealthy politicians who declare that "walls don't work" reveal their hypocrisy by living behind walls with armed security guards and surveillance cameras.

The most famous example of a wall that worked was the Berlin Wall. It was erected to primarily keep people in and not out, but was very effective. Since America is a land of great opportunity people want to come here to better their lives. We however can't just let any and everybody in. There has to be an orderly way to handle this immigration situation. Compassion is a desirable trait, but must be balanced with common sense. If for example a ship sinks and the passengers are forced into a lifeboat they are faced with a dilemma; the lifeboat can only hold so many. Overloading it [compassion] will only cause it to sink [lack of common sense].

Hopefully our elected officials will use both to fix this broken situation.

Tim Fuller | Bristol, Virginia