Your View | Waiting on the Order of the Perpetually Outraged

At the Bristol Virginia City Council meeting on October 25, more than one speaker remarked to the effect that abortion care would bring shame to the city, unlike the wonderful casino.

Roughly two years ago, I and thousands of others received a glossy brochure from the Abingdon Church of Christ advocating that gambling in Bristol be rejected. I also remember a billboard, the exact wording of which was “Bristol, Don’t Think A Casino is Going To Be Your Savior! It Will Turn Out To Be Your Satan! VOTE NO!” It was paid for by “Fellowship Chapel and a coalition of area churches.”