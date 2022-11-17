 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Waiting on the Order of the Perpetually Outraged

  • 0
Letter to editor meta

At the Bristol Virginia City Council meeting on October 25, more than one speaker remarked to the effect that abortion care would bring shame to the city, unlike the wonderful casino.

Roughly two years ago, I and thousands of others received a glossy brochure from the Abingdon Church of Christ advocating that gambling in Bristol be rejected. I also remember a billboard, the exact wording of which was “Bristol, Don’t Think A Casino is Going To Be Your Savior! It Will Turn Out To Be Your Satan! VOTE NO!” It was paid for by “Fellowship Chapel and a coalition of area churches.”

Needless to say, this Holy War was not successful, but I am waiting for the Order of the Perpetually Outraged to turn their attention to the THC dispensary soon to open on Gate City Highway.

Barbara Schwartz | Abingdon, Virginia

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts