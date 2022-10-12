Your View | Vote Taysha DeVaughan for Congress

We need to vote to send Taysha DeVaughan to Congress to represent all of us in the 9th Congressional District for a number of reasons.

Unlike her opponent Morgan Griffith, she lives in our district and cares about solving our problems. Unlike our current congressman, she will hold town hall meetings. She is currently traveling literally tens of thousands of miles, campaigning all across our large Congressional district, a district that is larger than the state of New Jersey. She is listening to concerns and suggestions for improving our lives. She is meeting with business leaders, youth, senior citizens, and a variety of community groups. She stands for civility in government; strong public schools curricula; taking care of our earth; protecting workers’ rights, women’s rights, and voters’ rights; and protecting Social Security. A number of elected Republicans have stated they want to either privatize Social Security, or even have Congress be required to reauthorize it every five years or even every year. We can’t let this happen.

Taysha lives in Big Stone Gap in Wise County. A graduate of UVA-Wise with a BA Degree in communications, she began her career at the Appalachian Community Fund as a regional organizer. She was quickly promoted to her current position as the Donor Engagement Coordinator. She is an active member of her community, serving as the president of the Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, and is active in the Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid. Her public service commitment, her organizational skills, and her zeal to help others are becoming appreciated across the state. For example, this civic-minded worker is currently serving as a gubernatorial appointee to the Virginia Council on Environmental Justice.

There are so many good reasons to vote for Taysha DeVaughan for Congress. She cares about us. Let’s elect her so she can bring our voice to Washington.