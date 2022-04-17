Your View | Vote Steven Davis for commonwealth attorney

Very soon the Republican voters of Wise County will have the opportunity to select their candidate for Wise County and city of Norton commonwealth’s attorney to replace Chuck Slemp, who is now serving in Richmond.

In my opinion, Steven Davis is the most qualified candidate for the office. He has served as chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney for the past six years and has distinguished himself as being highly qualified and experienced. He has a great working relationship with Sheriff Grant Kilgore. Together they will make a great team for Wise County.

When Steven is elected in November, he will continue to be the hard worker he is today. He is trusted in the community and is a dedicated family man who wants the best for your county and mine.

Please vote for Steven Davis in the Republican primary on Saturday, April 30, from noon to 4 p.m. at Central High School for Wise County and city of Norton commonwealth’s attorney.

Please mark this date on your calendar and share with your friends and family. Your vote could make the difference.