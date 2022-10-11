 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Vote 'no' on Amendment 1

Tennessee has had right to work for over 70 years.

And when you look at where Tennessee stands it is very good. We are 31st in personal income, 39th for elderly quality of life combining scores of income, health care, social safety nets. We are 21st in workplace fatalities at 3.9 per 100,000 and seventh in child poverty.

So why would the Tennessee workers want to enshrine right to hire, right to fire (for cause and no cause), right to work for less into the constitution?

Please vote no on Amendment 1. 

