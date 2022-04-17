 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Vote Angie Stanley for Sullivan County mayor

  • Updated
  • 0

To my Bristol and Sullivan County friends:

Our county has taken on a lot more debt, $340 million total in debt. We continue to deal with the lingering landfill problem too. Fortunately, we have someone who can solve these problems. My friend, Angie Stanley, is running for Sullivan County mayor in the Republican primary. Angie is who we need as mayor.

Angie is a successful business owner and can reduce our debt issue. She has a proven track record reaching out to listen and understand. I know she stands with our Bristol City Council to fix and close the landfill across the line. Angie is a true Christian conservative who loves Sullivan County.

I hope you will learn more about Angie and stand with me in supporting her for our next Sullivan County Mayor.

