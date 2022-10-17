Your View | Virginia's chameleon-like governor changes colors

Last week Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took time out from his frequent appearances in the Fox News green room to travel to the outskirts of Bristol. While in a red political zone, he touted his plans for building a nuclear reactor.

You would think that after years of opioid addiction, black lung and fossil-induced cancers, the citizens of the fighting 9th District might want to avoid radiation. As recent letters to the editor have pointed out, the question of whether the watershed could support the building of a reactor, not to mention the inherent dangers of going nuclear - remember Three Mile Island and Chernobyl - make the governor’s plans controversial. It would be far safer, and more respectful of future generations, to invest taxpayer monies in building solar panels.

Youngkin could hardly be accused of being forward thinking. In fact, he operates in reverse, and when caught off script, he reveals a certain 1950s nostalgia: an era when abortion was illegal, Republicans did business over martinis at the country club, Black lives mattered when finding help, and the love that dare not speak its name was inaudible.

Since taking office, the governor has drawn the ire of the LGBTQ community, the NAACP, teachers’ unions and concerned voters in well-educated parts of the state who never bought into his chameleon-like ability to change colors to suit the background.

The governor’s eyes have always been fixed on a larger prize than Richmond. He is gambling that former, losing and disgraced President Donald Trump winds up in an orange jumpsuit, and that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slips on a banana peel. A White House run would certainly be eye opening: purple Virginia might like to see him go, though probably not enough to turn red.