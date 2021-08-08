 Skip to main content
Your View: Virginia.’s leaders must reject the PRO Act to protect flexibility for independent workers
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner has stood firm with Virginia’s independent workers by not adding his name to the PRO Act. As an independent worker, I thank him and urge him to continue to stand strong.

I started driving with Uber and Lyft as a way to reclaim my schedule as I near retirement, but I have relied on independent work throughout my life. Between cleaning houses and starting my own embroidery business, I have long cherished the flexibility of being my own boss. Unlike working a taxing 9-to-5 job, driving with Uber and Lyft has given me the flexibility to work while also making time for the important things in my life, like my family and my health.

However, the Senate is considering the PRO Act, which defines who can be an independent worker and who is a full-time employee. If the bill passes, I fear that many app-based workers like myself would have the flexibility we rely on taken away.

Drivers like myself depend on flexibility, and if that is done away with, I couldn’t keep working with Uber and Lyft. That’s why Sen. Mark Warner and our other leaders in Congress must reject the PRO Act.

