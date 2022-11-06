Your View | Vacation rentals in Damascus deserve a closer look

I was disappointed to read Joe Tennis's article in Sunday's newspaper. In my mind it shows an unobjective view of the situation Damascus residents are facing.

Look at the population decline. It is concerning because it impacts the community in so many ways. Talk to Tim Williams, lifelong resident and former council member, who holds serious concerns about how this will be impacting the educational system, money's coming in per student being primary.

People choose to live in small towns often because they are looking for the neighborly experience. I lived in Damascus 12 years and still have great affection for the town. I attended Town Council meetings to try to stay abreast of town business. I cared about and was involved with the concerns of my neighbors.

Too many people are not invested in what is happening in their communities. I get that work and raising families often does not allow the time and effort required for this. But do not vilify those who make the time and investment not just for themselves but for their fellow town residents. This issue is not about being antibusiness as you have portrayed and as many on one side of the issue want to believe.

Abingdon, like many smaller communities, has dealt with this issue and has created an ordinance to deal with what were growing concerns on vacation rentals. Perhaps the ordinance is not closely enforced, but a population of 8,000 will not be impacted like it will be in Damascus with the population going from 1,000 into the 700's in one generation.

An objective journalist would have studied what the Transient Lodging Study Committee presented to Town Council as a compromise. This journalist's usual good reporting has been sorely missing with this important issue facing Damascus residents, an issue that is so sadly divisive and full of concern about the town's welfare.

Bunny Medeiros | Abingdon, Virginia