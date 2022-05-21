 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | US needs leaders of the same quality as Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

I am a retired teacher and have voted in every election since I was 18. I have watched the progression of politics during my lifetime and am reminded of a quote my mother referenced often: “It’s better to light one candle than curse the darkness.” I am tired of cursing the darkness and want to light a candle instead.

As voters, we are faced with decisions about our country’s leadership. We have watched as Russian forces invaded Ukraine, watched as brave Ukrainians defended their homes and towns, watched as millions fled to neighboring countries for their safety, and we have watched Ukraine’s leadership during this incredibly difficult time. I have been amazed and inspired by the leadership demonstrated by President Zelenskyy, and I want that kind of leadership in this country.

As taxpayers and voters we have every right to look for ... support ... demand better leadership. I ask you to take a serious look at this country’s leaders — top to bottom. My opinion is that inspired leadership is sorely missing. Our current governmental leaders do not work together for the common good and are far too often more interested in maintaining their current jobs than improving the lives of our citizens.

We have a two-party system that is failing, and I believe it is time for each of us to seek out inspired and inspiring leaders who will put divisiveness, personal interests and party politics aside. We should then give these people our encouragement, support and votes.

