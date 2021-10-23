Your View | Tyrone Foster for sheriff

I have a friend that is a candidate for the sheriff of Bristol, Virginia. His name is Tyrone Foster. I am proud to know him, having been friends for many years.

During his role as an elected member of the Bristol Virginia School Board, Mr. Tyrone Foster has spent many years working to give all students the opportunity to get the education they desire and be prepared to meet their goals for the future.

All school boards have a membership in the Virginia School Board Association. In his desire to do more, Tyrone Foster has taken this role as a member further than most.

He was chairman of the Bristol Virginia School Board. He was chairman of the southwest region of the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA) and is also serving as a member of the VSBA Board of Directors. He served two years as a member-at-large of the VSBA, being one of four appointed statewide.

He was president-elect for the VSBA, serving one year, and then served as president of the VSBA.

He has served many years on his local board and also has a total of eight years serving on the board of directors for the VSBA, with the memberships of all the school divisions in the state.