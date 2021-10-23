 Skip to main content
Your View | Tyrone Foster for sheriff
I have a friend that is a candidate for the sheriff of Bristol, Virginia. His name is Tyrone Foster. I am proud to know him, having been friends for many years.

During his role as an elected member of the Bristol Virginia School Board, Mr. Tyrone Foster has spent many years working to give all students the opportunity to get the education they desire and be prepared to meet their goals for the future.

All school boards have a membership in the Virginia School Board Association. In his desire to do more, Tyrone Foster has taken this role as a member further than most.

He was chairman of the Bristol Virginia School Board. He was chairman of the southwest region of the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA) and is also serving as a member of the VSBA Board of Directors. He served two years as a member-at-large of the VSBA, being one of four appointed statewide.

He was president-elect for the VSBA, serving one year, and then served as president of the VSBA.

He has served many years on his local board and also has a total of eight years serving on the board of directors for the VSBA, with the memberships of all the school divisions in the state.

Mr. Tyrone Foster has given many years of excellent service to his school board and to the students and employees of the schools in his community. He has also given his love and dedication to the education of our students statewide.

Along with what has been said of Mr. Tyrone Foster, he has served the Bristol Virginia Police Department for 21 years. He started as a patrolman and now has the rank of detective. He certainly has the qualification to be the next sheriff of Bristol, Virginia.

