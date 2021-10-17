Your View: Two-party system failure

Diverse and multicultural politicians who demonstrate sensitivity and respect for human differences are what the American voter hopes for in their elected officials.

For better or worse, America has evolved into a two-party system. Democrats tend to believe that government has a duty to help citizens, especially the neediest. They believe the government should be more responsible for solving social problems. Republicans tend to favor a less active government role in social programs. They believe in limiting the government actions and more individually. Both parties are necessary to keep a balance between liberals and conservatives. In 2016, that balance disintegrated.

As a result, the Republican 2020 platform was nonexistent. The Republican National Committee policy priorities included the following: WHEREAS, The RNC enthusiastically supports President Trump and continues to reject the policy positions of the Obama-Biden Administration, as well as those espoused by the Democratic National Committee today; therefore, be it RESOLVED, That the 2020 Republican National Convention will adjourn without adopting a new platform until the 2024 Republican National Convention.