Your View Trump’s lies, with support from Republicans and Fox, indefensibly damage America

The Republican furor in response to the FBI’s serving a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago simply confirms that party’s ongoing indifference to truth, especially when Republicans in Congress — or their propagandists on Fox — suggest that federal agents went there to plant evidence against the former president.

What Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe recently called “the death of truth” flourished during the Trump administration and now seems to have become the operating principle of Trumpist Republicans — although not of quite all Republicans, thanks most notably to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. While many politicians of both major parties may at times tend to slant or distort the truth, its near total abandonment by Trump and his allies, along with their embrace of irrational conspiracy theories, is unprecedented. Their mendacity has also proven deadly.

During the first year of the pandemic, for example, Trump deceived Americans about the threat posed by COVID-19, at one point claiming that it would disappear by Easter of 2020. Many state and national Republican officials throughout the U.S. joined him in downplaying the health measures recommended by the CDC. As a result, more than one million Americans died. One recent study, according to an article reprinted in this newspaper from the Charlottesville Daily Progress, estimated that more than 300,000 of that total (a total still growing) died unnecessarily.

Trump’s Big Lie about a stolen election (a lie now parroted by many other Republicans) has thus far been less lethal. But its undermining of confidence in our elections may ultimately prove fatal to American democracy, especially given the current calls for civil war among some Trump supporters as the Big Lie metastasizes and many Republicans attack the FBI and the Justice Department.

Despite the violence of the attack on the Capitol on January 6 and all the evidence that the January 6 Committee has presented about Trump’s schemes to overturn the results of the 2020 election, many Republicans refuse to acknowledge the grave danger his lies continue to pose. In fact, they echo those lies, to borrow George Orwell’s phrase, in “defense of the indefensible.”