Your View | Trump loses voter's support after Jan. 6

I voted for Donald Trump in 2016, but not the last election (voted third party).

On 11/15/22, during his radio show, commentator Mike Gallagher made the following statement of former Vice President Mike Pence “how do you serve Trump for four years and then stick him in the back.”

This is an example of how some supporters, continue to promote the destructive character traits of the former president - by misrepresenting the truth and/or (unfairly) discrediting anyone who does not bow down to Trump.

Gallagher is (sincerely) involved in charitable work and I respect that, however, some Republicans and many (conservative-leaning) independents such as myself, reject this deceitful and/or ignorant conduct.

Prior to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Pence faithfully served the former president during their term. The relationship would understandably and justifiably change, due to the events of 1/6/21.

On 1/6/21, the U.S. Capitol Police fought to protect Congress/restore order and reported that 114 officers were injured (some seriously). Pence constructively acted - requested deployment of the National Guard (to aid the overwhelmed Capitol Police) and continued certifying the election results, of which there was no verifiable evidence of fraud.

The Capitol Police deserve our gratitude and respect - for their significant effort/sacrifice to protect life/property, while being physically attacked by fellow Americans. I am sorry that you had to experience that, not only suffering injury, but in some cases, loss of life directly or indirectly attributed to incidents of that day.

It was former POTUS Donald Trump who initiated the betrayal, e.g., turning that violent segment of protesters against former VP Pence - because he would not go along with Trump's warped command, to act contrary to the integrity expected of a government official/U.S. Constitution.

Edward D. Caggiano | Bristol, Tennessee