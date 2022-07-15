 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Trump and Hawley's folly

During the hearings about the January 6th attack, Trump is claiming (still) that he won the 2020 election.

The Fox News channel fosters such delusions, in spite of what the many judges and recounts concluded. Even Trump’s own Attorney General William Barr dismissed Trump’s claim.

Yet Trumpists, believing their leader, took weapons to the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

Any reasonable president watching from the White House would have called off the attackers. But Trump cheered them on, as did Senator Josh Hawley. Aren’t these two men culpable in the deaths that followed? What Trump and Hawley cheered for was a stab in the back of our democracy.

It is also a death cult.

For what else would you call a group that worships automatic weapons? Cherishes the long-dead Confederacy and the Civil War as an honorable moment in American history? Dismisses vaccines and health care workers that would protect us from a deadly virus? Shrugs off the high rate of mass shootings? Demonizes all Democrats and any Republicans not groveling before the self-absorbed bully?

None of this is justified by the teachings of Jesus.

A shocking irony: while calling themselves “Christian,” their strategy for power is to strike fear in everyone. Indeed, if they would hang Mike Pence, they would surely hang others.

Does Congressman Morgan Griffith have the courage ever to admit Trump lost? Or does he have to worry about death threats? I am reminded that the Pharisees killed Christ in defense of their religion.

Remember, when asked whether he had ever asked God for forgiveness, Trump said he never had a reason to. So could he or his loyal followers ever step back to see how small they are (how small we all are) before Almighty God?

For this reason I pray that Trump and the attackers of January 6th never have their way.

