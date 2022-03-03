 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Trudeau is a brutal dictator, and Biden administration is fake

It looks like the only thing more fake than the WWE is the Biden administration.

Sleepy Joe should issue a press release stating that he absolutely will not allow the Russian invasion of the Ukraine to interfere with his three-hour-long afternoon naps.

His Vice President Kamala Harris will probably be put in charge of the war in Europe which means she’ll never visit the Ukrainian border just like she failed to do after Biden put her in charge of the crisis on our southern border.

I guess with the fall of Ukraine that Putin will now be getting all of the payoffs that were once funneled through a president’s son. Crack ain’t cheap, ya know. Who knows, after he finishes up with stealing most of Europe, ol’ Vlad the Conqueror might feel generous and buy one of Hunter’s half-million dollar finger paintings.

Twitter allows brutal dictators like Putin and Justin Trudeau to have twitter accounts, but they still block former President Trump which just goes to show that they want to be “fair and balanced” — only in Nancy Pelosi’s eyes.

The same president that closed the Keystone Pipeline and campaigned on a green promise to “transition away from the oil industry” said that he would “… work like the devil to bring gas prices down.” Well, I don’t doubt the first half of his promise, but I don’t ever expect to see the second half — until we put Trump back in the White House that is.

But to his credit, Biden finally acknowledged that he was now aware of our plight and promised he’d do everything in his power to reduce our pain at the pumps. Now, if he really meant it he’d open back up the Keystone pipeline and start chanting, “drill baby drill” and “frack baby frack.” but since he’s a liar and a fraud, don’t expect to see it.

I’d take a coal truck load of mean tweets, $2 per gallon gasoline, no inflation and peace in Europe right about now. We all need to take a vow that after China Joe Biden (if we can survive four years of his bumbling and buffoonery), we’ll never order another president by mail.

