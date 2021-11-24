Your View: Tri-Cities health care system remains unreliable and costly

I bring good news. If you believe our government, more people in America have health care than ever before.

Time for celebration? It depends on where you live.

Despite the work of dedicated people, our health care system remains chaotic, unreliable, inefficient, clogged up and costly.

Health care in our Tri-Cities is as bad as anywhere and rapidly getting worse — that’s my opinion. Professional services in spots is also bad — again, from my experience. And our remaining hospital gobbled up about all the physician clinics and made life miserable for everyone. They’ve also overstuffed once good practices with cheap wannabe student doctors, and good doctors are bailing out. No longer is there a patient-doctor relationship.

I have a study that found Medicare beneficiaries who experienced a heart attack had a substantially higher chance of dying within a year if they were treated by a hospital that faces few or no competitors relative to hospitals that had many competitors. So taking matters into my own hands, I moved my heart health care to Nashville to see what a competitive market was like.