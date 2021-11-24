 Skip to main content
Your View: Tri-Cities health care system remains unreliable and costly
Your View: Tri-Cities health care system remains unreliable and costly

I bring good news. If you believe our government, more people in America have health care than ever before.

Time for celebration? It depends on where you live.

Despite the work of dedicated people, our health care system remains chaotic, unreliable, inefficient, clogged up and costly.

Health care in our Tri-Cities is as bad as anywhere and rapidly getting worse — that’s my opinion. Professional services in spots is also bad — again, from my experience. And our remaining hospital gobbled up about all the physician clinics and made life miserable for everyone. They’ve also overstuffed once good practices with cheap wannabe student doctors, and good doctors are bailing out. No longer is there a patient-doctor relationship.

I have a study that found Medicare beneficiaries who experienced a heart attack had a substantially higher chance of dying within a year if they were treated by a hospital that faces few or no competitors relative to hospitals that had many competitors. So taking matters into my own hands, I moved my heart health care to Nashville to see what a competitive market was like.

You would be amazed. Nashville has three large hospitals, and competition is fierce, intense, alive and well. It hits home too, fast; you feel you’re in a different world, and you actually feel like a person again. I asked my surgeon a long question, then I asked him why he spent so much time with me. He said if you’re not happy with us, there’s two other hospitals in town that would love to talk to you.

Friends and neighbors, we’ve got the failing good-luck buddy, factory version of health care rammed down our throats, and something has gotta change.

Pack your bag and go to Nashville for real health care. Your health is worth it.

Letters

