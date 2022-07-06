 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Traffic circle pales next to assaults on federal liberties

The Supreme Court has gutted the EPA’s purpose, disabled women’s reproductive rights and taken steps to allow more firearms in our society. The January 6th committee releases more damning information concerning the attempts to overthrow our government. Closer to home we are seeing the removal of some freedom of information laws and proposals to ban library books.

In view of these affronts to our lives and liberties, I have a hard time being too concerned about a traffic circle installation in Washington County, Virginia. Good grief, it’s only a traffic circle.

Learn from life and don’t be afraid of change.

