Your View: Too many are following President Trump's undemocratic philosophy

Am I the only reader of this newspaper who is reluctant to willingly accept the path the GOP is taking in many states by erecting as many obstacles to the ballot as possible?

The results of these actions make it possible America will become an authoritarian type of government. The actions of many state legislators are to make laws that will give them the right to declare votes illegal, thus giving them power to discard or change the vote.

There is an unhealthy relationship between a segment of the voting public and former President Trump. I fear they are following blindly Trump’s undemocratic philosophy and his bizarre conspiracies of his stolen election, persuading people to not trust election results. America has been labeled a vanishing democracy. The Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol was planned by the previous administration actually to subvert the election results.

The Stop the Steal destruction was, as we are now told, a practice in overthrowing our rightly elected government, the destruction of our democracy.