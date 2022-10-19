Your View | Think carefully about the 9th district choice

Recently a gubernatorial candidate for Arizona was interviewed on national television and she refused to say that she would accept the vote if she failed to win the election.

She is the Republican candidate. Is she a candidate that any American who believes in a government “of the people….for the people” could elect? If she becomes governor and she does not believe in the rule of law, how will the state of Arizona be impacted? The rule of law requires that power be subordinated to established laws.

What would happen if a baseball team began to reject calls by the umpire that did not allow their batters or pitchers to always win? Of course, we would need to make sure the ump was honest, but if the team started saying three months in advance of the game that if they lost it was because the ump was crooked - who would believe that?

And, yet, the Republican party is comfortable taking that stance.

Accordingly, in 2019, Morgan Griffith was re-elected to Congress by the 9th District of Virginia. He accepted that. The same voting process was used to elect Joe Biden president yet Griffith followed Trump’s lead by refusing to accept the result, although Trump’s campaign lost 61 lawsuits alleging fraud across the country. As Griffith discussed on his website in a release dated Jan. 6, 2021, he was willing to use his role in Congress to assist the attempt to usurp the electoral college count.

If Griffith is returned to Washington this November, the people of Virginia have signaled they are willing to elect someone who favors a tyrant. The Virginia motto is: Sic Semper Tyrannis. Has it been so long now since 1776 that we’ve forgotten?

However, if we still expect our congressional representative to respect the rule of law, vote accordingly.