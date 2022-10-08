Your View | Think again before putting a nuclear reactor in SWVA

For instance, building one costs several times over what it costs to build a solar field that generates an equal amount of electricity. Check that out with engineers who have studied this and internet search machines. You will be shocked at the cost difference. The nuclear power plants have operational costs, costs of major repairs and competition of cheaper electricity from cheaper natural gas (lots of gas from SWVA coalfields and other eastern coalfields) has economically distressed a number of the nuclear power plants.

Also, the electricity generated by a nuclear power plant will cost from about six to 10 times more than that generated by solar fields. Probably it has more costs than wind turbine generated power too. Did anyone consider that SWVA holds headwaters and not really big rivers that would have sufficient water to cool the dangerously warm water that has to go into the river body. What if there is a drought. The droughts in France threatened their nuclear reactors this summer. Is everyone aware that Biden launched a $6 billion effort to save economically distressed nuclear plants to keep them running until there is enough clean energy supply before more are shut down.