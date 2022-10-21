Your View | The U.S. is being punished for pressuring Israel

Pray for those affected by Hurricane Ian.

The website nowtheendbegins.com said, seven days after Israel and President Biden agreed to the two-state solution and dividing the land God gave Israel, Hurricane Ian smashes Florida causing catastrophic destruction.

The Bible says God would judge countries dividing his land and God will treat nations the same way they treat Israel. (Genesis 12 and Obadiah 1) America could become several countries if America keeps pressuring Israel to become two countries. Many wrongly say climate change causes hurricanes. The sun controls climate more than anything and God controls the sun.

Dr. John McTernan wrote the book, "As America has done to Israel," listing the judgments America has received for pressuring Israel to divide the land. See defendproclaimthefaith.org.

The book reveals the direct correlation between America pressuring Israel to give up land and the most costly disasters hitting America. Starting with George Bush Sr. in 1991 and continuing until 2022 with Joe Biden.

As America pressures Israel to divide and take away the land God gave Israel, America is hit with its greatest disasters costing lives and hundreds of billions of dollars.

In 1991, "The Perfect Storm" destroyed the home of President George Bush Sr. who was pressuring Israel to give up land God gave them. Also Hurricane Andrew in 1992 a Category 5, the Northridge Earthquakes in 1994, Hurricane Katrina in 2005 a Category 5, the stock market crash of 2008 and the Joplin Tornado outbreaks in 2011 all happened when America was pressuring Israel to give up the land God gave them.

The book provides proof of the existence and great power of the God of the Bible.