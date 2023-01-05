Your View | The two parties should work together to solve problems

After reading your article from the Associated Press regarding the Dems and GOP priorities it is unclear to me who was polled.

Republicans’ battle cry for the next election will be to stop inflation, illegal immigration, and the high cost of gas, food, and energy. On the other hand, Democrats are only interested in health care, climatic change, poverty, racism, abortion, and women’s rights.

In the last few years, we have seen catastrophic events that neither party could have predicted. COVID caused havoc with our economy. Unusual billion-dollar disasters have been our nation experienced throughout 2020, 2021, and 2023. Just overwhelming years of frequent and costly extremes. The unimaginable damage caused by a major health issue and our environment will lead to fewer resources, thus inflation is bound to happen.

Democrats have passed an Inflation Action Plan to hopefully ensure Americans can afford everyday necessities – like food and gas. If our plan works poverty should be abated.

In the Inflation Act, an aggressive climate change plan aimed at curbing U.S. greenhouse gases and protecting vulnerable communities was included. Americans continue to live in the environment of a superheated planet. Decades of coral reefs crumbling and species disappearing and the curve of CO2 in the atmosphere rising ever upward have left us with decades of loss, and fragile hope. Finally, we have a plan to develop clean energy, and hopefully transform America’s energy landscape before it is too late.

Managing the priorities that Republican address is very important. We as Democrats are very concerned about all these issues. I would love to see the Democrats and Republicans work together to solve all these problems. If we don’t, I fear catastrophic events will be the norm.

Linda A Davidson | Bristol, Virginia