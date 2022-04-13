Your View: The toxic effects of coal energy can be seen in our own backyard

It’s a glorious early April morning, and I’m sitting on a mountaintop peak in gorgeous Nelson County, watching Mr. Fireball peak through the low clouds, as it washes our beautiful mountains and clear streams in warmth and light. What a sight. What a thrill.

This visual brought to mind a sad but troubling story by Cardinal News recently, wherein the U.S. Forest Service was preparing to again helicopter-dump 230 tons of lime/sand onto seven native trout streams in neighboring Augusta County. What is going on here, you ask? Seems Mother Nature’s delicate pH balance has been disrupted in these pristine streams by acid rain, a byproduct of toxic coal smoke. Please ponder these sad but necessary actions needed to “save” these streams.

Joby Timm, George Washington and Jefferson National Forests supervisor, says, “In a wilderness area known for sparkling cascades and breathtaking waterfalls, this project is vital to maintain clean water and healthy aquatic habitat. Three previous limestone treatments in these streams over the last 23 years have proven to be effective at increasing water pH, allowing native brook trout to return to these streams.”

Joe Manchin is stifling Biden’s climate agenda to keep his own coal fortune growing, yet his actions continue to impact our pristine streams. Additionally, three species of fish in beautiful Smith Mountain Lake have “limited consumption” warnings from similar toxic coal-related mercury issues.

Worse ... fringe Gov. Glenn Youngkin insists on moving Virginia backward to an energy mix that would ignore our Clean Energy Act and again include toxic coal.

Here’s the message, governor, you ain’t gonna “Carry Me back To Ole Virginny.”

Further, we don’t buy your foolish, red-meat agenda, which is preventing normal and wholesome governance to all Virginians.

Give it up, Youngkin. The world watches.