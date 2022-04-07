Your View: The Sullivan County School Board is not spending funds wisely

I am writing this to stand up for the students and schools in the East High District of Sullivan County. We got a new middle school with a fancy new track but received no jump pad, hurdles or timer, which are needed to host a large meet.

The high school has been given a huge six-figure donation to be used for the upgrades of the baseball field. The politics of the School Board would not allow the school to spend this money for almost a year.

How does not accepting a $500,000 donation help the children or the taxpayers of Sullivan County?

The athletic department has put out a plea to the public to raise $20,000 for athletic expenses (uniforms, transportation, streaming services and signage), while on the other end of the county, they have brand-new facilities, uniforms and equipment. We understand that there is plenty of COVID relief money available to take care of all of Sullivan County’s student needs.

Please, on behalf of the residents and children of the Sullivan East School district, investigate these matters, put our money to good use and give our student athletes what they deserve.

For those that live in Piney Flats, Bluff City and Holston Valley, please consider these issues during the next School Board election.