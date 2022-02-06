Your View | The snitch line gestapo should be a warning

In Nazi Germany the Gestapo used a tip line for people to turn in their Jewish neighbors. Thoughts and teachings contrary to the party line also resulted in tip line calls. Lesson plans and textbooks were fabricated to ensure students’ indoctrination to the tip line way of life.
Virginia now joins Texas as an informant state where citizens act as minions of a political party.
The United States is not immune to such tactics that are more evident as our days pass by. Learn what your elected officials are doing. Above all else, vote.
Giving your view
The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.
» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.
» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.
» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.
» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.
» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.
