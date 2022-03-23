Your View: The People's Convoy is being ignored, but it is fighting for freedom

As signs pop up around the area for candidates who are running for office, I keep looking for signs, newspaper articles and/or TV news stories regarding what candidates are behind and are supporting our People’s Convoy protests.

I feel this is one of the most important issues going on in our nation, and no one seems to be covering this. Our elected officials need to remember that they work for us the people. News reporters and outlets need to remember that they are supposed to be informing the public of real events. I would love to see you do a series of stories getting the opinions of these individuals who are running for offices in our region.