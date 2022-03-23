 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View: The People's Convoy is being ignored, but it is fighting for freedom

  • 0

As signs pop up around the area for candidates who are running for office, I keep looking for signs, newspaper articles and/or TV news stories regarding what candidates are behind and are supporting our People’s Convoy protests.

I feel this is one of the most important issues going on in our nation, and no one seems to be covering this. Our elected officials need to remember that they work for us the people. News reporters and outlets need to remember that they are supposed to be informing the public of real events. I would love to see you do a series of stories getting the opinions of these individuals who are running for offices in our region.

If they don’t support freedom and what the People’s Convoy is fighting for, people need to know so they can make the right choice for freedom when casting a vote.

We must preserve our freedoms for our future generations. Thank you for sharing this letter and informing our local community of this important matter.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Griffith is heartless, focused only on reelection

Morgan Griffith takes advantage of the Herald Courier’s opinion page to keep spreading misinformation and building support for the fossil fuel industry. In every piece Griffith submits for printing it is clear that he is driven by politics and his focus on the next election.

Your View | OK, GOP, let free market take care of the coal industry

Republicans are rolling back environmental legislation, demanding that their conservative “free markets” weaponry “solve these issues their way.” OK, then let’s save billions being allocated to develop a new post-coal economy for coal country. Let free-market strategies solve it.

Your View | Inflation is high, but who is really in charge?

Many people wrongly assume the president is in charge of managing inflation. Actually, it is the Federal Reserve Bank (the Fed) that has been given a “dual mandate” from Congress to grow the economy while maintaining price stability. So, who do we blame?

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts