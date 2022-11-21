Your View | The influence of our faith is included in all we do

After reading Bunny Medeiros’ letter Friday, Nov. 18; (Thanks for a reasoned perspective ), I would like to make the following observation.

Her displeasure with the Board of Supervisors recent decision to restrict abortion providers in Washington County, Virginia is based on the idea that anyone who has worldview which includes the notion of the divine is disqualified from having a voice in the political process. This notion of course is nonsense.

Everyone has a way of processing reality, ie, a worldview. Some people embrace ideas such as moral absolutes, the existence of God, etc. others do not. At our core, we are what we believe. Certain people say that unless your way of thinking about life isn't a secular one it's invalid. Try going back in history to the founding of our nation. The founding fathers were by and large Christians who wove their faith into all they said and did, including the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.

The latter expressly guaranteeing the free exercise of religion. Walk around our nation's capital and you will see numerous scripture references on monuments and buildings. The leaders of our great nation would have shaken their heads in disbelief if anyone would have suggested they leave their "faith" at home as they sought to lead the nation.

Everyone who runs for a public office will make decisions from who they are deep inside. It's the voter's job to check them out and vote accordingly. Various parts of the country are run differently. If you aren't happy where you live, moving to somewhere else could be an option.

Tim Fuller | Bristol, Virginia