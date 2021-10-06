 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: The ending is always the same in America's wars
0 comments

Your View: The ending is always the same in America's wars

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I’m proud to say I haven’t supported the Middle Eastern wars at all, and I haven’t watched a second of TV coverage of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Anyone who has followed the news for the last 50 years knew how the whole thing was going to end. Yes, Iraq and Afghanistan were both disasters; and let’s not forget to add Somalia back in the ’90s and Vietnam in the ’60s and ’70s.

The clock is ticking until our next misadventure, until we admit that our troops aren’t fighting for our freedom, that everyday Americans are the real heroes, and that people who oppose these wars are the more patriotic.

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View: Move monument to Veterans Park to honor all veterans

I am a citizen of Washington County interested in the history of the Confederate monument to be moved for expansion of the courthouse. I hope the town and county leaders with agree upon an appropriate location for this statue at Veterans Park that will honor all our veterans.

Letters

Your View: Where is church leadership in this deadly pandemic?

Where is the voice of the church in the midst of a crippling pandemic? In the end, not only am I deeply, deeply disappointed in the actions, or lack of actions, of my fellow man, I am more disappointed in the lack of leadership from the church. This has been a real eye-opener.

Letters

Your View: We must question government to avoid another Afghanistan

I served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 2006. Now I look at Afghanistan and wonder if I’ve wasted my life. We citizens need to start questioning our government and making them accountable. It’s our job, and until we start doing our job correctly, we get exactly what we deserve.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts