Your View: The ending is always the same in America's wars

I’m proud to say I haven’t supported the Middle Eastern wars at all, and I haven’t watched a second of TV coverage of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Anyone who has followed the news for the last 50 years knew how the whole thing was going to end. Yes, Iraq and Afghanistan were both disasters; and let’s not forget to add Somalia back in the ’90s and Vietnam in the ’60s and ’70s.

The clock is ticking until our next misadventure, until we admit that our troops aren’t fighting for our freedom, that everyday Americans are the real heroes, and that people who oppose these wars are the more patriotic.