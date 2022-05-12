Your View | Thanks to liberal Democrats, ‘Biden-flation’ is kickin’ Americans’ financial butts

How bad is inflation, you ask? Just consider the following: My neighbor received a pre-declined credit card in the mail. CEOs are now playing miniature golf. George Soros had to lay off 25 more congressmen recently. I saw a polygamist with only one wife. A nationwide burger chain will soon be selling what they are going to call “the 1/4 ouncer.” Angelina Jolie adopted a child from America. Parents in Beverly Hills had to learn their children’s names after being forced to fire their nannies. A truckload of Americans was caught sneaking into Mexico. A picture is now worth only 500 words. When Bill and Hillary travel together, they now have to share the same room. The Treasure Island Casino in Las Vegas is now managed by Somali pirates. I called to get the Blue Book Value of my car — they said it all depended upon whether the gas tank was full, half-full, a quarter-full or plumb empty.