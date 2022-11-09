Your View | Thanks to everyone who voted for me

I want to thank everyone that voted for me in the Abingdon Town Election.
While I am disappointed I did not win, I am happy you showed faith in me with your vote. God Bless you all.
Eddie Copenhaver | Abingdon, Virginia
I want to thank everyone that voted for me in the Abingdon Town Election.
While I am disappointed I did not win, I am happy you showed faith in me with your vote. God Bless you all.
Eddie Copenhaver | Abingdon, Virginia
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I have lived in Damascus, Virginia for nearly 20 years, and the past two years have been unlike any that I have witnessed in this small town. …
Tourism, vacation rentals keep Damascus moving forward
In response to "Damascus a Town Divided." (Bristol Herald Courier letters to the editor Saturday, Nov. 5.)
That one more vote is yours to reelect Morgan Griffith to the US House of Representatives. Morgan, as a Republican, has been holding the line …
With attention focused on the recent problems of the city landfill I thought it would be eye-opening to look back at city government mistakes.
Damascus, Virginia, is not a town divided, quite the contrary. Our beautiful town is a tourist town and the “Virginia Creeper Trail” is our li…
In her editorial on Oct. 22, Christian Nunes, president of the pro-abortion organization NOW, Proposes that abortion is on the ballot. She is …
I was disappointed to read Joe Tennis's article in Sunday's newspaper. In my mind it shows an unobjective view of the situation Damascus resid…
Earlier this year, a zoning issue in the Fox Meadows subdivision in Bristol, Tennessee made a few headlines.
When will Griffith do something?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.