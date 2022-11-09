 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Thanks to everyone who voted for me

I want to thank everyone that voted for me in the Abingdon Town Election.

While I am disappointed I did not win, I am happy you showed faith in me with your vote. God Bless you all.

Eddie Copenhaver | Abingdon, Virginia

