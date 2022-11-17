Your View | Thanks for a reasoned perspective

Thank you for your reasoned perspective and attention to the fact that any decisions banning abortion clinics in Virginia reside with the General Assembly. Also for pointing out that "decisions made strictly on a morality basis" do not fare well in the courts.

Your point about local boards being pawns in a bigger game--and this includes our school system boards--is important to consider and believe. Well-organized national groups are influencing discourse and decisions in small communities that are seen as vulnerable to misinformation.

And, your point about how these decisions discourage new business from coming to our area is well-taken.

In sharing my disappointment with the chairman of the Washington County Virginia Board of Supervisors regarding his vote and commentary, a somewhat heated email exchange ensued. Among other defenses for his vote, which included lessons in American history, Civil rights, and MLK, he affirmed his intention to never separate his faith from his role as an elected official.

Bunny Medeiros | Abingdon, Virginia