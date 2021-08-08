 Skip to main content
Your View: Thank you, Jamie Dickeson Swift; let’s hope neighbors, leaders heed your messages
Your View: Thank you, Jamie Dickeson Swift; let's hope neighbors, leaders heed your messages

Thank you, Jamie Dickeson Swift. Thanks to you, social media is serving a good purpose. For the last year, I have been reading your calls to action, your clear analysis of the threat posed to public health by the novel coronavirus, and your nuanced appeals to people who value freedom and faith.

You are truly a voice crying out in the wilderness. Thank you for using your public and personal platforms to raise awareness, explain science and dispel misinformation.

One can only hope your advocacy as a public health leader will be heeded by the boards of education in Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol; by Sullivan County Mayor Venable; and by our state legislators like Sen. Jon Lundberg, and Rep. John Crawford; and by our faith leaders and neighbors.

You have done your part. Let those of us who have ears, hear.

