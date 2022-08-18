 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Thank you, Camp for Kids, for scholarships helping 177 students to attend, accept Christ

  • Updated
This year, our church had the privilege of partnering with The United Charitable Foundation Camp for Kids. A total of 177 students from Bristol, Washington County, Buchanan County, and Dickinson County received scholarships to various camps in the area.

Our associate pastor, Gary Breeding, worked with local agencies such as Bristol Virginia Public Schools, the YMCA, and the Boys and Girls Club, in order to get kids connected with a camp.

Thank you, Camp for Kids, for giving 177 students an incredible week at camp. Because of this generosity, 113 kids accepted Christ as their savior.

