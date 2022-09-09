Your View | Tennessee needs and deserves better than Bill Lee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee shows day after day he really isn’t a governor for all the people of Tennessee, not even for most of us. Here are three of the most egregious ways he undermines Tennesseans.

First is his desire to end the public school system and replace it with private religious schools brought in by Hillsdale College. Hillsdale’s goal was 50 schools; Bill Lee’s goal is 100. This move to end public schools is so anti-democratic even his super-majority Republican House and Senate have moved away from the idea.

Next is his willingness to sacrifice women and girls at the altar of the anti-abortion movement. When asked specifically about Tennessee’s ban, Governor Lee either hadn’t read exactly what he signed, or he didn’t understand what he signed, because his answer was false. Tennessee’s bill bans all abortions, no matter what. Doctors who perform an abortion to save the pregnant woman’s or girl’s life must prove in court the woman or girl would have died without that specific medical procedure. In the bill Governor Lee signed, doctors are found guilty before having to prove their innocence.

Last is Governor Lee’s unwillingness to expand Medicaid, denying around 250,000 uninsured, non-elderly Tennesseans medical coverage that the federal government essentially pays for (the government pays 95% with the new guidelines in the American Rescue Plan). Governor Lee’s Tennessee has already missed out on $22.5 billion in federal funding by refusing to help our needy residents.

I don’t know Bill Lee; he’s probably a good man. What he isn’t, though, is a good governor.

Tennessee needs and deserves better than Bill Lee.