 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View: Tennessee abortion bill will send women's rights backward

  • 0

On March 16, Tennessee Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) sponsored an amendment to Tennessee House Bill 2779. This bill prohibits all abortions in Tennessee except those that will prevent death or grave bodily harm to the pregnant woman. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

As if forcing a woman to have a baby is not enough, this bill also proposes a “bounty” on any provider or any person that knowingly or unknowingly “aids or abets” a woman obtaining an abortion. If the civil case is won, the citizen bringing the suit will be entitled to collect a “bounty” of at least $10,000 from the accused. Many concerns arise from this, including the ability of family members of a rapist to sue, inquiries into involuntary loss of pregnancy and frivolous accusations against almost anybody.

Banning abortion will not stop abortion. If this bill becomes law, Tennessee women who are pregnant and want an abortion may go to another state, or they may perform a self-induced abortion. Other Tennessee women will have to continue their pregnancies against their will. The resulting children will be born in the state of Tennessee where 22.6% of its children live in poverty, its public school ranking is 31st nationally, and 8,000 of its children live in foster care. It is baffling that some lawmakers want to protect the unborn, but once out of the womb, their commitment to the born shrinks.

People are also reading…

Women of Tennessee, we are going backward in our rights with this bill. This bill is about controlling a woman’s body. A woman’s reproductive health care decisions should be made by her — not politicians. If you are enraged by House Bill 2779, then please voice your opinion before we as women have to ask permission to speak.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Griffith is heartless, focused only on reelection

Morgan Griffith takes advantage of the Herald Courier’s opinion page to keep spreading misinformation and building support for the fossil fuel industry. In every piece Griffith submits for printing it is clear that he is driven by politics and his focus on the next election.

Your View | O’Quinn, get serious about campaign finance reform

Investing in bipartisan good governance bills? Sadly, not this year. Del. O’Quinn, congratulations on your chairmanship of the important Campaign Finance Subcommittee. We’re disappointed that you haven’t committed to good governance bills. Virginia citizens deserve far better.

Your View | Inflation is high, but who is really in charge?

Many people wrongly assume the president is in charge of managing inflation. Actually, it is the Federal Reserve Bank (the Fed) that has been given a “dual mandate” from Congress to grow the economy while maintaining price stability. So, who do we blame?

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts