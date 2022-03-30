Your View: Tennessee abortion bill will send women's rights backward

On March 16, Tennessee Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) sponsored an amendment to Tennessee House Bill 2779. This bill prohibits all abortions in Tennessee except those that will prevent death or grave bodily harm to the pregnant woman. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

As if forcing a woman to have a baby is not enough, this bill also proposes a “bounty” on any provider or any person that knowingly or unknowingly “aids or abets” a woman obtaining an abortion. If the civil case is won, the citizen bringing the suit will be entitled to collect a “bounty” of at least $10,000 from the accused. Many concerns arise from this, including the ability of family members of a rapist to sue, inquiries into involuntary loss of pregnancy and frivolous accusations against almost anybody.

Banning abortion will not stop abortion. If this bill becomes law, Tennessee women who are pregnant and want an abortion may go to another state, or they may perform a self-induced abortion. Other Tennessee women will have to continue their pregnancies against their will. The resulting children will be born in the state of Tennessee where 22.6% of its children live in poverty, its public school ranking is 31st nationally, and 8,000 of its children live in foster care. It is baffling that some lawmakers want to protect the unborn, but once out of the womb, their commitment to the born shrinks.

Women of Tennessee, we are going backward in our rights with this bill. This bill is about controlling a woman’s body. A woman’s reproductive health care decisions should be made by her — not politicians. If you are enraged by House Bill 2779, then please voice your opinion before we as women have to ask permission to speak.