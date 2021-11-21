Your View | Teacher fired for teaching white privilege is proof it exists

I read your article about Mathew Hawn, a tenured Sullivan County high school teacher, who was fired for educating his students about race in America. Apparently, the most serious charge leveled against him was that he raised the issue of white privilege, but failed to present alternate viewpoints to the fact that whites in our country have historically had a leg up on people of color.

The dominant role of white people in America is so well-documented, it’s hard to imagine a credible alternative viewpoint. (Are science teachers required to present the alternative viewpoint that gravity doesn’t exist?)

Race is not the sole defining characteristic of our country. But you can’t just ignore slavery. Or lynchings, segregated schools, segregated neighborhoods, anti-miscegenation laws, bosses who wouldn’t hire Black people, Blacks required to ride in the backs of the buses, and “Whites Only” establishments like hotels and lunch counters.

Now, if you’re white and you’re saying, “Hey, this isn’t my fault. I didn’t own slaves,” then, of course, you are absolutely correct. But centuries of slavery and discrimination have had pernicious effects that have endured long after the institution of slavery was crushed.