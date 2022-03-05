 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Support Amtrak passenger rail route extensions

I am writing to you about state support for passenger rail service in Tennessee in coming years. We need viable alternatives to the congested interstates.

The states of Virginia and North Carolina have been using a portion of VDOT and NCDOT funding to develop rail passenger service in their states for the last 10 to 15 years. Both Virginia and North Carolina have determined that restoration of rail service, where feasible, is much cheaper than trying to expand any of Interstate 81, Interstate 40 or Interstate 85 in those two states.

Specifically, the former railroad route from Washington, D.C. (and the Northeast) through Roanoke, Virginia; Bristol, Virginia and Tennessee; Knoxville, Tennessee; Chattanooga, Tennessee (and Memphis, Tennessee) can be reestablished with reasonable cost using existing rail lines. This route is owned by Norfolk Southern. Virginia has already extended passenger rail from Washington D.C. to Lynchburg and Roanoke, and is considering extending the service to Bristol. This operation would be enormously enhanced by Tennessee’s participation south of Bristol. Having such a route would take traffic off both Interstate 81 and Interstate 40 in Tennessee.

As a fiscal conservative, I would recommend supporting only passenger routes that could feasibly be brought back into operation, not pie-in-the-sky “150 mph high speed rail” projects. In addition to the route mentioned above, service between Nashville and Memphis could easily be reestablished using existing rail lines (CSX Railroad). A successful route similar to this is the Raleigh, North Carolina to Charlotte, North Carolina passenger service. North Carolina subsidizes three trains and Amtrak has another one, making four daily round trips on this route.

In the long term, another important route that needs to be developed is the one from Chicago to Nashville to Atlanta and on to Florida. Reestablishing this route is more complicated and difficult because the current rail lines that need to be used are already congested and full of freight traffic. Those lines are all owned by CSX and no other state along this route is devoting money to this route.

But the most important route is the one mentioned above from Bristol to Knoxville to Chattanooga. Virginia is ready to take it to Bristol. Tennessee’s participation from Bristol to Chattanooga would provide much more support for this route in terms of revenue. Amtrak is already proposing a Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta corridor route. The Bristol to Chattanooga service would provide a way to link into this Amtrak Nashville-Chattanooga-Atlanta corridor route.

Please support this for the future of Tennessee and our citizens.

