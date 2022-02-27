Your View | Sullivan GOP leaders rejected American Rescue Plan, now spend its funds foolishly

Sullivan County is getting more than $30 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Remember the American Rescue Plan? The one our representatives in Washington — Diana Harshbarger, Bill Hagerty, and Marsha Blackburn — all voted against, joining every other Republican in Congress?

So how is Sullivan County planning to spend this money Democrats gave us to help our community recover from the economic impact of COVID?

The Sullivan County Commission has already decided to spend a full 1/3 of that $30 million on building a new jail.

I don’t have a problem with the county’s building a new jail; it’s needed. But last year they appropriated $80 million in bonds and raised property taxes to finance a new jail.

Now they want to use another $10 million for a jail they’ve supposedly already funded instead of actually helping Sullivan County residents who don’t need the jail, many of whom are helping pay for it through their increased property taxes.

Why isn’t Sullivan County investing in broadband throughout the county? That’s the number one need in rural Sullivan County.

Sullivan County Commissioners must not care about those in our county who don’t have reliable internet, because they haven’t even discussed broadband.

Either they’re completely ignorant of the importance of broadband for all county citizens, or they just don’t care.

Or maybe they just really don’t want to help our rural community because most of our commissioners are Republicans who would have voted against this money given the chance, and in order to be true to their party, they really cannot do anything to help those who need it.