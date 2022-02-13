 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Stop exploiting Summer Wells

  • 0

An eerie dark cloud has hung over the Northeast Tennessee region since that dreadful night of June 15, when Summer Wells was reported missing. Many things have happened since then; including mass searches, tireless investigations, and many important days missed, including her birthday.

Many people have had Summer’s best interests at heart, whether it be sharing a flyer, donating to the reward fund, or honest, caring journalism. These people have been instrumental in bringing about evidence and hopefully answers into the disappearance of Summer. That population unfortunately does not speak for all.

Many people have taken this case and pushed their own personal gain at the expense of Summer’s name. Whether it be social media, YouTube, or any other form of for-profit media, many people have taken this case and used it for their own popularity rise or monetary gain. This stirs up baseless rumors and only cause headaches for those involved in the case with the right intentions.

Many individuals have used these for-profit platforms to come to the Rogersville community and cause issues with homeowners and law enforcement. This has only hindered the efforts to find or recover Summer Wells. Needless to say, these actions are only detrimental to the case and are unwanted by those who reside local to the case.

People are also reading…

There are many ways to continue to support this investigation, such as sharing the TBI flyer, following credible updates, donating to the reward fund, and ultimately sharing her story. Through our trust and support for those investigating this case, we can bring this case to a close. With the right intentions and proper actions, we can bring Summer Wells home.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Joe Biden is the worst; a lying communist dog

We ate fried baloney sandwiches and watched the news on TV. Joe Biden was talking about his first year in office, but I couldn't hear what he was saying because my wife was jumping up and down, beating on the TV with a cast iron skillet and yelling, "You're a lying communist dog!"

Your View | Ballad should not treat those who are unvaccinated

A big problem during this pandemic has been that those who proclaim their right to be unvaccinated still want everything to remain available to them when they get sick with COVID-19 — including hospital beds. They imperil the community, but expect the community to care for them.

Your View | Downfall of an empire

In over 250 years since its inception America has never seen such internal turmoil politically, socially economically or spiritually as it is now. It is as if the very guts are being torn out of America. The scavengers following close behind waiting for us to bleed out.

Your View | The snitch line gestapo should be a warning

In Nazi Germany the Gestapo used a tip line for people to turn in their Jewish neighbors. Thoughts, teachings, lesson plans and textbooks were fabricated to ensure indoctrination. Virginia now joins Texas as an informant state where citizens act as minions of a political party.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts