Your View | Stop exploiting Summer Wells

An eerie dark cloud has hung over the Northeast Tennessee region since that dreadful night of June 15, when Summer Wells was reported missing. Many things have happened since then; including mass searches, tireless investigations, and many important days missed, including her birthday.

Many people have had Summer’s best interests at heart, whether it be sharing a flyer, donating to the reward fund, or honest, caring journalism. These people have been instrumental in bringing about evidence and hopefully answers into the disappearance of Summer. That population unfortunately does not speak for all.

Many people have taken this case and pushed their own personal gain at the expense of Summer’s name. Whether it be social media, YouTube, or any other form of for-profit media, many people have taken this case and used it for their own popularity rise or monetary gain. This stirs up baseless rumors and only cause headaches for those involved in the case with the right intentions.

Many individuals have used these for-profit platforms to come to the Rogersville community and cause issues with homeowners and law enforcement. This has only hindered the efforts to find or recover Summer Wells. Needless to say, these actions are only detrimental to the case and are unwanted by those who reside local to the case.

There are many ways to continue to support this investigation, such as sharing the TBI flyer, following credible updates, donating to the reward fund, and ultimately sharing her story. Through our trust and support for those investigating this case, we can bring this case to a close. With the right intentions and proper actions, we can bring Summer Wells home.