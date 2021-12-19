Your View | Stay the course on opposing mandates, Rep. Griffith

Through “Letters to the Editor” Congressman Morgan Griffith received the free medical expertise from the folks dispensing “read the science.”

They hope their insights will enlighten Griffith’s position on the COVID vaccinations. They feel Griffith is on the wrong side of “read the science.”

Let’s review. Shut down the nation for two weeks to contain the spread. Nope. Did not work. Shut down the nation for the year to contain the spread. Nope.

Let’s review. Inoculating the people with the vaccine will reduce contracting COVID. Nope. Getting a booster will reduce contracting COVID. Nope. Getting a second and third booster will reduce contracting COVID. Nope. The vaccinations are safe from side effects and adverse reactions. Nope.

Let’s check numbers. AIG Insurance Company actuaries report in the USA, approximately 0.9% of Americans die each and every year, all causes combined.