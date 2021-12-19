 Skip to main content
Your View | Stay the course on opposing mandates, Rep. Griffith
Your View | Stay the course on opposing mandates, Rep. Griffith

Through “Letters to the Editor” Congressman Morgan Griffith received the free medical expertise from the folks dispensing “read the science.”

They hope their insights will enlighten Griffith’s position on the COVID vaccinations. They feel Griffith is on the wrong side of “read the science.”

Let’s review. Shut down the nation for two weeks to contain the spread. Nope. Did not work. Shut down the nation for the year to contain the spread. Nope.

Let’s review. Inoculating the people with the vaccine will reduce contracting COVID. Nope. Getting a booster will reduce contracting COVID. Nope. Getting a second and third booster will reduce contracting COVID. Nope. The vaccinations are safe from side effects and adverse reactions. Nope.

Let’s check numbers. AIG Insurance Company actuaries report in the USA, approximately 0.9% of Americans die each and every year, all causes combined.

In 2020, during the world’s most deadly pandemic since the 1919 Spanish flu, the overall USA death rate was 0.878%. In 2020, it was 0.888%, up only 1/100 of 1%. So far for 2021, the nation is on track to an annual overall death rate of 0.897%, another one-one hundredth of 1% increase, even with the so-called delta variant.

Representative Griffith, your dissenters are not “reading the science.”

Stay the course Representative Griffith. Thank you for protecting the Fourth Amendment’s right of the people to be secure in their persons (bodies) from unreasonable search and seizure shall not be violated unless supported by affidavit of verified material evidence which does not exist.

In 1891, the Supreme Court ruled in Union Pac. RY. CO. V. Botsford: “No right is more sacred than the right of every individual to the control of their own person, free from all restraint or interference of others.”

