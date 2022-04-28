Your View: Statues deserve to be preserved, just like history

Editor's Note
This letter is in response to the column by Managing Editor Roger Watson in the Sunday, April 10, edition of the Herald Courier titled, “Keep the Confederate statue loaded on the truck.”
In regard to your column in the Sunday, April 10, paper, how long will it be before you say, “Let’s burn all the history books”?
Adolf Hitler would have loved you. If anything needs to go to the trash, it’s you.
