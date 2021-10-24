 Skip to main content
Your View | Social media companies utterly immoral, but court won't solve
Your View | Social media companies utterly immoral, but court won't solve

I am writing in response to the article titled, “Hold social media accountable,” published in your newspaper on October 17.

The support of big tech companies at this time is complete and utterly immoral. As technology increases, social media apps get more and more dangerous. This is evident because of how monitored the content is nowadays. Citizens are being taught to believe certain ways by media bias on these large social media apps.

This is a pandemic and the companies controlling these propaganda-filled websites should have to face consequences for their actions. However, I believe you are stretching the limits with the idea of taking these companies to court. This is because of the limited amount of resources that even wealthy citizens have compared to them. Without an insane amount of time and money, nothing is going to be accomplished through the process of taking down the corporate media.

Also, looking at this from a sociological point of view, the corporate media has a large status that includes many benefits that would be impossible to escape when trying to take them down.

Overall, I agree with the information inside of this article, however, I believe it is not our place to take action.

