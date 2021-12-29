Your View: Sen. Marsha Blackburn's support for unconstitutional bills is disqualifying

The people we send to the Senate of the United States serve at our pleasure and are accountable to voters in return for their pay. With this in mind, I perused some of the legislation Sen. (Marsha) Blackburn has been involved in.

The first bill of the 117th Congress introduced by Sen. Blackburn, which caught my attention is S.17, titled “Ban Birth Tourism Act.” The stated purpose of the bill is “To amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to provide for inadmissibilty for certain aliens seeking citizenship for children by giving birth in the United States, and for other purposes.”

The stated purpose of this bill is unconstitutional on its face. The 14th Amendment to the Constitution, Section 1, states, “All persons born in the United States and subject to the laws thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside ...”

Any attempt to alter the clear wording and intent of the 14th Amendment would require an amendment to the Constitution. This cannot be legislated as a normal bill. If Sen. Blackburn is not familiar with this fact, I recommend she read Article V of the Constitution. I hope she has at least one copy of the Constitution, having sworn an oath to uphold it.

Assuming Senator Blackburn does indeed own a copy of the Constitution and may have even read it, I am left to wonder what her purpose was in introducing such an unconstitutional bill. All I can come up with is pandering to the MAGA base and putting loyalty to the party of Trump over the interests of the country.