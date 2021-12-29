 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Sen. Marsha Blackburn's support for unconstitutional bills is disqualifying
0 Comments

Your View: Sen. Marsha Blackburn's support for unconstitutional bills is disqualifying

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The people we send to the Senate of the United States serve at our pleasure and are accountable to voters in return for their pay. With this in mind, I perused some of the legislation Sen. (Marsha) Blackburn has been involved in.

The first bill of the 117th Congress introduced by Sen. Blackburn, which caught my attention is S.17, titled “Ban Birth Tourism Act.” The stated purpose of the bill is “To amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to provide for inadmissibilty for certain aliens seeking citizenship for children by giving birth in the United States, and for other purposes.”

The stated purpose of this bill is unconstitutional on its face. The 14th Amendment to the Constitution, Section 1, states, “All persons born in the United States and subject to the laws thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside ...”

Any attempt to alter the clear wording and intent of the 14th Amendment would require an amendment to the Constitution. This cannot be legislated as a normal bill. If Sen. Blackburn is not familiar with this fact, I recommend she read Article V of the Constitution. I hope she has at least one copy of the Constitution, having sworn an oath to uphold it.

Assuming Senator Blackburn does indeed own a copy of the Constitution and may have even read it, I am left to wonder what her purpose was in introducing such an unconstitutional bill. All I can come up with is pandering to the MAGA base and putting loyalty to the party of Trump over the interests of the country.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View | Help keep our city bright

BVU does not assign staff or have technology to find burned out street lights. They rely on citizens to report the street light outage, either on the BVU website or by calling. If you notice a street light out or blinking — usually a sign it is about to burn out — report it.

Letters

Your View | Scouts BSA worth keeping

The Scouts BSA program is not only a great program for youth but it also helps to improve the community we live in. It is a program that I feel should continue to help the youth for many years to come.

Letters

Your View | Legal heroes deserve recognition

Your editorial, “‘Dopesick’ Does Right by Appalachia,” misses a key point: Abingdon-based assistant federal prosecutors Randy Ramseyer and Rick Mountcastle, along with supervisor John Brownlee and federal Judge Jim Jones, brought the powerful Sackler family to justice.

Letters

Your View | Opioid trial was a clown show

To read that Judge Jones was “disturbed” by lack of jail time for Purdue executives adds insult to injury. If the judge was truly disturbed, he could have rejected the deal. It’s a clown show, and Jones is the ringleader.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts