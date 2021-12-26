Your View | Scouts BSA worth keeping

The Scouts BSA program is not only a great program for youth but it also helps to improve the community we live in.
The program has taught me skills like first aid and emergency preparedness. It has taught me the importance of helping my neighbors. I have also learned how important it is to take care of the area in which we live.
It is a program that I feel should continue to help the youth for many years to come.
Giving your view
The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.
» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.
» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.
» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.
» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.
» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.
