Your View | Schools should teach about the Constitution

Schools should teach about the Constitution

DD NAVE — Elizabethton, Tennessee

Public schools should obey the law and teach the U.S. Constitution.

Constitution Day was established as a federal holiday in 2004, to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. Federal law requires public schools observe that day and teach on the Constitution. Surveys show the need for better education on our Constitution. As we celebrate the anniversary of the Constitution we should read it, study it with our children and discuss its great principles. Read it at the public library or see www.archives.gov/exhibits/charters/constitution.

Our Constitution gives public school students the right to pray and bring their Bible to school. Students can use their rights at two events. See you at the pole is Wednesday, September 28 at 7 a.m. (seeyouatthepole.org.) Bring your Bible to school day is October 6, 2019. (bringyourbible.org)

Our Protestant Christian founders, knowing the Bible and that people are evil and can’t be trusted with total power, established the right to bear arms, established separation of powers, checks and balances and three branches of government from the Bible, Jeremiah 17:9, Isaiah 33:22, etc. Sadly there have been for many years no Protestant Christians on the U.S. Supreme Court. Biden put a woman on the U.S. Supreme Court that can’t define a woman.

Our Constitution is original and unique. It’s the oldest constitution still in force in the world today, the source of our remarkable political stability and freedom. Our Constitution has been so successful America is the longest on-going constitutional republic in the history of the world.

Respect our U.S. Constitution, the supreme law of the land for 235 years and the difference between being governed and being ruled.