Your View: School 'snitch line' is a ridiculous, divisive policy

Dear Gov. Youngkin:

I am writing on your education snitch line to report that the teachers at Washington County Schools out here in Southwest Virginia are doing a great job.

As a substitute teacher, I get to observe the situation firsthand.

I wish you would use your power and persuasion to tackle real issues our schools are facing: catching our students up academically after COVID interruptions, lack of bus drivers and substitute teachers, crumbling infrastructure in school buildings, low teacher pay, updating technology.

Asking parents to report on teachers teaching critical race theory is ridiculous, especially since it’s not, or never has been, taught in our schools. I hoped you would work to be less divisive, but you’re getting off to an auspicious start.

