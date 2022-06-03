Your View | Saving money

Previously, when asked why saving money is so hard for so many people I would quickly blame the problem on the oppressive capitalistic system, but two things can be true, so now I know it’s also because people don’t know how to save money.

I never have been very financially literate, myself. I have a college education but somehow never until now read a book on economics. I’ve spent too much emotional energy angrily pointing at corporations, but now I realize I really can save money. All I need to do is put away one tenth of my income.

If I do that I will have a sizable amount more than I do currently. In 10 years I will have more than I make in a year. This is a basic principle that should be taught to people, in school, in the workplace, everywhere. It certainly is so simple I have heard it before. So what makes this moment different for me? I guess I am changing how I feel about money. My psychology is changing towards it.

Anyway, that’s my two cents. I don’t know if it will help anyone, but I’ll keep you posted about my journey.